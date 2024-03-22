Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding to be Officiated by Stranger Things Co-Star

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's upcoming nuptials are set to feature a notable 'Stranger Things' twist, with Matthew Modine, who plays Brown's on-screen father figure, officiating the ceremony. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, announced their engagement in April 2023 following a unique underwater proposal. This event has sparked considerable interest, combining elements of celebrity culture with the beloved Netflix series.

From Co-Stars to Wedding Participants

In an interview with Access Daily, Modine shared that Brown and Bongiovi were thrilled at the idea of him officiating their wedding. He even took the liberty of writing the vows, which the couple loved. Modine's involvement adds a layer of personal connection and nostalgia, given his and Brown's on-screen relationship in 'Stranger Things.' Despite having officiated only once before during the pandemic, Modine expressed his joy in being able to join two people in marriage, especially given his long-standing marriage of 44 years.

A Dive Into Engagement

The engagement story itself is as unique as the wedding's officiant choice. Brown recounted on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater, a nod to their shared passion for diving. The proposal included a mishap where the engagement ring was momentarily lost but ultimately retrieved, adding a cinematic touch to their story. This unconventional proposal highlights the adventurous spirit of the couple and sets a playful precedent for their upcoming wedding.

Exclusive but Inclusive Celebrations

While details about the wedding date and location remain under wraps, Brown has been open about some aspects of their engagement and the special role her 'Stranger Things' co-star will play. However, she confirmed that Jon Bon Jovi, Jake's father, would not be performing at the wedding, hinting at a more intimate and personal celebration. This decision underscores the unique and heartfelt nature of their wedding plans, prioritizing meaningful participation over grand gestures.

As Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding day approaches, fans and followers can expect a celebration that reflects the couple's personality and shared history. With Matthew Modine's significant role, the ceremony is set to be a memorable reunion of 'Stranger Things' elements in a real-life setting. This wedding not only marks the union of two individuals but also celebrates the intertwining of their personal and professional lives, promising a day filled with love, nostalgia, and perhaps a touch of the extraordinary.