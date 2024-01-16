Mill Valley Music Festival 2023 Announces Stellar Lineup: What to Expect

The Mill Valley Music Festival, a soulful blend of music and community spirit, has unveiled its all-star lineup for its third edition, set to enliven the tranquil Northern California town on May 11-12, 2023. Fleet Foxes, Greensky Bluegrass, and Thee Sacred Souls, known for their unique and evocative soundscapes, are set to headline the event, promising two days of unforgettable performances.

Advertisment

From an Inaugural Event to a Musical Phenomenon

Launched in 2022 as a one-day local music celebration, the Mill Valley Music Festival quickly gained popularity, drawing over 10,000 attendees in 2023. The festival's palpable success led to its expansion into a two-day event, offering a platform for both emerging and established musicians to showcase their talent.

2023 Edition: A Symphony of Diverse Voices

Advertisment

The upcoming festival's roster features a medley of artists, including Margo Price, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats. The Rebirth Brass Band, Danielle Ponder, Elliott Peck, and Eric Lindell will also grace the stage, ensuring a varied and vibrant musical experience for attendees. The festival is a fruit of collaboration with Noise Pop Industries, the creative force also behind the renowned Noise Pop Festival in San Francisco.

Ticket Information and Further Details

Tickets for the festival are now available, with prices ranging from $149-$479 for regular and VIP passes, catering to different budgets and preferences. The festival also offers ticket options for teens, seniors, and children, making it an inclusive event for music lovers of all ages. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, fans are advised to visit the festival's official website.