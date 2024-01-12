en English
Arts & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ Stages Strong Comeback on Billboard Hot 100

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ Stages Strong Comeback on Billboard Hot 100

In an impressive display of staying power, Miley Cyrus’s single ‘Flowers’ has made a triumphant return to the Billboard Hot 100, re-entering the chart at No. 15. This resurgence brings the song to its forty-sixth week on the chart, edging closer to the significant milestone of spending an entire year on the Hot 100 – a feat not often achieved.

‘Flowers’ Blossoms Beyond Expectations

‘Flowers’ has already established itself as Cyrus’s most enduring hit on the chart, surpassing her previous records set by the collaboration ‘Without You’ and her solo hit ‘Wrecking Ball’. The song’s continuous performance on the chart has defied Billboard’s policy which stipulates that songs falling below No. 50 after 20 weeks may be removed. Yet, ‘Flowers’ continues to thrive well above this threshold.

Navigating Billboard’s Policy

As per Billboard’s policy, once a song surpasses 52 weeks, it must maintain a position above No. 25 to stay on the list. With ‘Flowers’ secure position on the chart, it stands a strong chance of achieving this rare milestone.

Post-Holiday Chart Reshuffle

Following the departure of Christmas songs from the Hot 100, regular hits like ‘Flowers’ have been able to climb back up the chart. Another notable return has been SZA’s ‘Snooze’, making a remarkable comeback at No. 6.

The success of ‘Flowers’ extends beyond the Hot 100, it has also tied the record for the most weeks spent atop Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, matching the record of Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’. Additionally, it has seen success on the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart and the adult top 40-focused Adult Pop Airplay ranking, starting off with a debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reigning for eight weeks. This enduring success of ‘Flowers’ is a testament to Miley Cyrus’s musical prowess and the lasting appeal of her artistry.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

