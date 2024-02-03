Miley Cyrus to Perform at Grammy Awards After Five-Year Hiatus

After a hiatus of five years, Miley Cyrus, the pop sensation, is ready to set the stage on fire at the Grammy Awards. Miley, now 31, has been rehearsing ardently for her comeback performance, raising the anticipation levels among her fans.

Miley's Comeback With 'Flowers'

She will be performing her hit single 'Flowers' from her latest album 'Endless Summer Vacation'. The song, a testament to her independence post-breakup, has struck a chord with listeners worldwide, and is now set to create waves at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The song is nominated for two prestigious awards - Song of the Year and Record of the Year. In addition to these, her album 'Endless Summer Vacation' is also in the race for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Grammy History and Nominations

Miley's association with the Grammys dates back to her teenage years. Her performances at the event, notably a duet with Taylor Swift in 2009 and another with Elton John in 2018, have been memorable. However, despite her extensive career, she had only been nominated for two Grammys prior to this year. This year, she has received a whopping six Grammy nominations, marking a significant moment in her career.

High Expectations For The Performance

Her rehearsal for the show on Friday was described as 'blow-you-away good', indicating a promising performance. The Grammy Awards will air this Sunday, and fans can tune in to watch the ceremony on CBS or Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. As Miley is set to return to the Grammy stage after a long break, fans are eagerly anticipating her performance.