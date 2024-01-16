Miley Cyrus and Louis Vuitton: A Harmonious Blend of Music and Fashion

International pop icon Miley Cyrus has unveiled a fresh take on her previously unreleased song 'Doctor'—a collaboration with esteemed fashion house Louis Vuitton for their Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. This campaign, a vibrant showcase of the Flora Fantasy collection, pulsates with new life as Cyrus' revamped track echoes through its narrative.

A New Spin on an Old Tune

Originally part of her 2013 album Bangerz, 'Doctor' has been reinvented with new vocals and lyrics, reflecting Cyrus' journey towards personal growth and empowerment. The creative force behind the campaign, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, is a long-time friend and collaborator of Cyrus. The pop star credits Ghesquière as a 'genius and visionary,' expressing gratitude for the opportunity to breathe new life into a song that has been part of her discography's hidden gems.

Flora Fantasy: A Visual Feast

Accompanying the song is a captivating video directed by Harmony Korine, known for his unique and bold cinematic style. The video, set against a lush tropical backdrop, weaves a story as Cyrus dons various pieces from the Flora Fantasy collection. Models, dancers, and exotic animals add to the enchanting visual narrative, painting a picture drenched in color, extravagance, and a dash of the surreal.

Access and Availability

Fans can immerse themselves in this collaboration by streaming or downloading the song and video via Louis Vuitton's website and social media platforms. The Flora Fantasy collection, which Cyrus so elegantly models in the campaign, is available for purchase online and in select boutiques worldwide. This partnership between Cyrus and Louis Vuitton signifies a bold fusion of music and fashion, promising to leave an indelible mark on the Spring/Summer 2024 fashion scene.