Milestone Games Revolutionizes Ride 5 with Online Race Creator and Riding School

Milestone Games, a leading name in the world of digital motor-racing, has unveiled a significant update to its popular motorcycle racing game, Ride 5. This latest upgrade, already live for players, incorporates a host of new features, content, and interactive elements, including the much-anticipated Online Race Creator and an innovative Riding School.

Online Race Creator: A Game-Changer

With the introduction of the Online Race Creator, Ride 5 players now have the ability to design and customize their own races, a remarkable departure from previous versions that only enabled offline race creation. This feature goes a step further, offering additional tabs for downloading online competitions and viewing top competitions based on download popularity, adding a new level of interactivity and engagement to the gaming experience.

Personalization & Customization at the Forefront

Further enhancing the game's appeal, players can now personalize their races with custom logos, alter the names and nationalities of rivals, and even use customized suits, helmets, and liveries in their events. This unprecedented level of customization is set to engage players on a deeper level, enabling them to put a personal stamp on the gameplay.

Enhanced Community Interaction

The ability to share these custom competitions and download others' creations significantly boosts the community aspect of Ride 5. This feature is expected to provide endless, unique challenges for players, fostering a sense of camaraderie and competition within the Ride 5 community.

Riding School: Learn, Improve, Excel

Apart from the Online Race Creator, the update also introduces a new game mode - the Riding School. Here, players have the opportunity to test themselves on existing circuits and hone their driving skills, offering yet another avenue for player development and engagement.