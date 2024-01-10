en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities

Music and entertainment personalities are marking significant milestones as they celebrate their birthdays. Embracing a lifetime of accomplishments and contributions to their respective fields, these figures continue to inspire generations with their talent and dedication.

Decades in the Spotlight

William Sanderson, renowned for his roles in ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Newhart,’ rings in his 80th birthday. Close behind, legendary rock singer Rod Stewart marks 79 years, while Donald Fagen, the singer-keyboardist of the band Steely Dan, turns 76. Rock vocalist Pat Benatar celebrates her 71st year, and Michael Schenker, the eminent guitarist of the Scorpions, has reached the age of 69.

Continuing the Legacy

Shawn Colvin, renowned singer-songwriter, celebrates 68 years, and Curt Kirkwood, the singer-guitarist of the Meat Puppets, has turned 65. Actor Evan Handler, acclaimed for his work on ‘Sex and the City,’ marks his 63rd birthday. Brad Roberts, the unique voice behind the Crash Test Dummies, has reached the milestone age of 60.

New Generations Shine

Actor Trini Alvarado is celebrating their 57th birthday. Brent Smith, the lead vocalist of the rock band Shinedown, marks 46 years. Rapper Chris Smith, one-half of the duo Kris Kross, celebrates his 45th birthday, while musician Valerie June rings in her 42nd year.

As these personalities celebrate their milestone birthdays, they reflect a rich tapestry of talent and accomplishment in the music and entertainment industry. Their enduring influence resonates with fans worldwide, underscoring the timeless appeal of their artistry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Canadian Kanien’kehá:ka actor Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is set to redefine the superhero genre with her lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Echo’, a spin-off from Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’. Diving into the uncharted territory of Indigenous-led narratives in mainstream television, ‘Echo’ is a breakthrough project that is anticipated to reshape the portrayal of Indigenous superheros. Breaking
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Natalie Portman's Silent Statement: A Missing Ring and Marital Speculations
17 mins ago
Natalie Portman's Silent Statement: A Missing Ring and Marital Speculations
Meet the Contestants Vying for the Miss OECS 2024 Crown
20 mins ago
Meet the Contestants Vying for the Miss OECS 2024 Crown
21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming 'American Dream'
5 mins ago
21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming 'American Dream'
Thailand International Jazz Conference 2024: A Confluence of Music, Education and Charity
7 mins ago
Thailand International Jazz Conference 2024: A Confluence of Music, Education and Charity
New York Governor Reviews Native American Artwork in State Capitol
10 mins ago
New York Governor Reviews Native American Artwork in State Capitol
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
18 seconds
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
23 seconds
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
34 seconds
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
2 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
2 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
2 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
4 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
5 mins
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
42 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app