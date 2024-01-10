Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities

Music and entertainment personalities are marking significant milestones as they celebrate their birthdays. Embracing a lifetime of accomplishments and contributions to their respective fields, these figures continue to inspire generations with their talent and dedication.

Decades in the Spotlight

William Sanderson, renowned for his roles in ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Newhart,’ rings in his 80th birthday. Close behind, legendary rock singer Rod Stewart marks 79 years, while Donald Fagen, the singer-keyboardist of the band Steely Dan, turns 76. Rock vocalist Pat Benatar celebrates her 71st year, and Michael Schenker, the eminent guitarist of the Scorpions, has reached the age of 69.

Continuing the Legacy

Shawn Colvin, renowned singer-songwriter, celebrates 68 years, and Curt Kirkwood, the singer-guitarist of the Meat Puppets, has turned 65. Actor Evan Handler, acclaimed for his work on ‘Sex and the City,’ marks his 63rd birthday. Brad Roberts, the unique voice behind the Crash Test Dummies, has reached the milestone age of 60.

New Generations Shine

Actor Trini Alvarado is celebrating their 57th birthday. Brent Smith, the lead vocalist of the rock band Shinedown, marks 46 years. Rapper Chris Smith, one-half of the duo Kris Kross, celebrates his 45th birthday, while musician Valerie June rings in her 42nd year.

As these personalities celebrate their milestone birthdays, they reflect a rich tapestry of talent and accomplishment in the music and entertainment industry. Their enduring influence resonates with fans worldwide, underscoring the timeless appeal of their artistry.