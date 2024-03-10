"Miles From Nowhere" Creator Reveals Impactful Stories of New Zealand Muslims Through TV Drama

Mohamed Hassan, a former journalist and the creator of the television drama series Miles From Nowhere, recently discussed the inspiration behind the show and its relevance to the experiences of Muslim communities in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Drawing from personal encounters and broader community stories, Hassan aims to shed light on the challenges faced by Muslims, including surveillance, profiling, and discrimination, while also exploring their aspirations within the New Zealand context.

Advertisment

Roots of Inspiration

Hassan's journey to creating Miles From Nowhere was fueled by both his professional engagements with the Muslim community as a journalist and personal experiences. The series not only pulls from Hassan's own life but also from the collective narratives of Muslims across New Zealand. Through a blend of comedy and drama, Hassan narrates the omnipresent surveillance and profiling by both governmental agencies and community members, underscoring the peculiar yet poignant reality of living as a Muslim in today's New Zealand.

Contextualizing Christchurch

Advertisment

One cannot discuss the Muslim experience in New Zealand without acknowledging the tragic Christchurch mosque terror attacks on March 15, 2019. Hassan emphasizes the importance of portraying the Muslim community's atmosphere leading up to this event. He delves into the heightened scrutiny by NZSIS, influenced by global counter-terrorism policies and the Five Eyes alliance, which disproportionately targeted Muslim communities, sowing seeds of distrust and fear. Hassan's narrative brings to the forefront the overlooked prelude to the Christchurch attacks, highlighting a period marked by intensified surveillance and the alienation of Muslim New Zealanders.

Surveillance and Its Aftermath

The series also touches on the repercussions of such invasive surveillance tactics on the Muslim community. Hassan recounts instances where young individuals were approached by SIS agents, homes were intruded upon, and community members were turned into informants, often under duress or monetary inducement. This led to a palpable fracture within the community, where suspicion became commonplace. Hassan points out the irony in the rampant surveillance of Muslims while threats from the far right, as seen in the Christchurch attacks, went relatively unmonitored. Through Miles From Nowhere, Hassan not only narrates these tales but also poses critical questions about the focus and efficacy of New Zealand's counter-terrorism efforts.