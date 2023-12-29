en English
Arts & Entertainment

Milana Vayntrub Reflects on Role as Lily, Fame, and Online Harassment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:05 pm EST
Milana Vayntrub, the actress who has been playing Lily in AT&T commercials since 2013, recently shared her experiences, shedding light on the double-edged sword of nationwide fame. Vayntrub’s cheerful portrayal of the AT&T store employee initially earned her positive attention and a significant level of recognition. However, the glow of fame soon revealed its darker shades.

Transition to Directing

After the Lily campaign concluded in 2017, Vayntrub stepped away from the limelight of acting and ventured into the realm of directing. She began crafting commercials for various brands, as well as charitable foundations, harnessing her understanding of the medium from a new perspective.

The Resurgence of Lily

In 2020, amid the Covid lockdowns, Vayntrub proposed to AT&T the resurgence of her character, Lily. As the world grappled with the pandemic, she directed the new commercials from the confines of her own home. The reprisal of Lily, however, was met with an unexpected and disconcerting response.

Online Harassment and Support

With the digital world becoming our primary portal to the outside world during the pandemic, Vayntrub found herself subjected to online sexual harassment. Internet trolls began referring to her derogatorily as ‘Mommy Milkers,’ and AT&T’s social media was inundated with lewd comments. This harassment seeped into her personal life, with false pornographic content being associated with her. Vayntrub’s ordeal underlines the disturbing underbelly of internet culture. Despite this distressing experience, she found an ally in Stephanie Courtney, known for her portrayal of Flo in Progressive commercials, who extended her support in these trying times.

In retrospect, Vayntrub acknowledges the complexities of her journey, from the highs of fame to the lows of online harassment. Despite the negative experiences, she believes the positive aspects of her role as Lily and the opportunities it offered her outweigh the negatives. As she continues to navigate the challenges and rewards of her career, her story serves as a potent reminder of the power and peril of public visibility.

Arts & Entertainment Cybersecurity United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

