Mike Portnoy Critiques Metallica’s ’90s Discography on ‘Wheel of Rock’ Podcast

Mike Portnoy, the renowned drummer of Dream Theater, shared an insightful critique of Metallica’s ’90s discography during his recent guest stint on The Prog Report’s “Wheel of Rock” podcast. The show features a unique forum where panelists rank albums on a tier system ranging from ‘S’ (highest) to ‘D’ (lowest). Portnoy, known for his discerning taste and candid opinions, offered his rankings and delved into the struggles of metal bands during the late ’90s.

Portnoy’s Critique on Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’

Portnoy criticized Metallica’s ‘Load’ album for deviating from their signature thrash metal sound, a shift which he felt diluted the band’s identity. He suggested that by the time ‘Reload’ was released, the band’s transformation was so drastic that they should have been dubbed ‘Rocktallica.’ Portnoy ranked ‘Reload’ as a ‘D’ tier album, primarily because he perceived it as weaker than its predecessor, ‘Load.’

Praise and Criticism for ‘Reload’ and ‘S&M’

Despite his overall disappointment with ‘Reload,’ Portnoy did single out ‘Fuel’ for praise, appreciating its energy and drive. His critique extended to Metallica’s 1999 live orchestral album ‘S&M,’ where he expressed disappointment with Michael Kamen’s dissonant orchestrations. Although he acknowledged the tradition of rock bands collaborating with orchestras, Portnoy rated ‘S&M’ as a ‘C’ tier album, signaling his less than enthusiastic reception.

Portnoy’s View on Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Offering a nuanced perspective, Portnoy also commented on Metallica’s ‘Black Album,’ a record that enjoyed commercial success and had a significant impact on the music scene. Although it ranked as his least favorite among their first five albums, he appreciated its role in Metallica’s evolution. Initially, he was put off by its commercial and polished nature, but over time, he grew to acknowledge its importance in the band’s repertoire.

Further discussions on the podcast included other rankings of Metallica’s albums, the ones that made the ‘S’ tier, and Portnoy’s personal connection to Metallica through his Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci and John Myung.