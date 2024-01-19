Mike Epps Brings Laughter to Netflix with 'Ready to Sell Out'

Comedian Mike Epps is primed to release his fourth Netflix comedy special, 'Ready to Sell Out', on February 20, 2024. Epps, known for his unique blend of humor, will once again grace the stage to share his perspectives on money, relationships, and street observations. Directed by Royale Watkins, the special promises a hearty laugh while offering a glimpse into the comic's mind.

'Ready to Sell Out': A Fresh Take on Life's Quirks

With 'Ready to Sell Out', Epps continues his successful collaboration with Netflix, following his well-received specials 'Indiana Mike', 'Only One Mike', and 'Don't Take It Personal'. Each installment has showcased Epps' ability to turn everyday situations into comic gold, with his latest offering expected to follow suit. In addition to Epps and Watkins, the special is executive produced by Mark Ritchie, Thomas Cobb, Niles Kirchner, and Kyra Epps.

An Active Year Ahead for Epps

Beyond his special, Epps' calendar for 2024 appears to be action-packed. He is also set to participate in the upcoming 'Netflix is a Joke Fest' comedy festival, slated to run from May 2 to May 12. The festival, a celebration of comedy's finest, will feature a medley of stand-up performances, sketch shows, and comedic talk shows, adding another feather to Epps' cap as he continues to cement his place in the realm of comedy.

A New Chapter in Epps' Comedy Journey

'Ready to Sell Out' marks a new chapter in Epps' comedic journey, as he continues to explore diverse themes through his comedic lens. As fans eagerly anticipate his latest special's release, they can expect a blend of Epps' signature humor and fresh material that keeps his comedy relevant and relatable. As Epps gets 'Ready to Sell Out', audiences worldwide are gearing up for another round of laughter spurred by his insightful and hilarious observations.