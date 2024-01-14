‘Mijuku-na Mahoutsukai to Boku’: Ashiya Chihiro’s New Manga Series Unveiled

In the vibrant world of Manga, Manga Life Original has unveiled a fresh series, ‘Mijuku-na Mahoutsukai to Boku’, a creation of the seasoned manga artist, Ashiya Chihiro. Famed for his works like ‘Hana-chan to Satsuki-kun’ (2019) and ‘Oretachi no Seishun Katsudou’ (2020), Chihiro’s new venture promises to captivate the readers with a unique and enchanting storyline.

Ashiya Chihiro: An Established Name in Manga

No stranger to the manga universe, Ashiya Chihiro made his debut with the two-volume ‘Hana-chan to Satsuki-kun’ in 2019. This was closely followed by ‘Oretachi no Seishun Katsudou’ in 2020, a single-volume work. Though limited in volumes, both works carved a niche for their creator, making him a recognizable name in the manga industry.

‘Mijuku-na Mahoutsukai to Boku’: A Tale of a Witch and Her Scarecrow

Drawing its roots from a Twitter short manga by Chihiro, ‘Mijuku-na Mahoutsukai to Boku’ weaves a fantastical tale across an impressive span of 60 years. It follows the life of a young witch from the tender age of six and her ever-loyal scarecrow familiar. As the narrative unfolds, readers are privy to the different stages of the witch’s life, all observed and recorded by her scarecrow companion.

Anticipation Surrounding the New Release

With its intriguing premise and the reputation of its creator, ‘Mijuku-na Mahoutsukai to Boku’ is already generating a buzz among manga enthusiasts. As they eagerly await the new series, the anticipation serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of Ashiya Chihiro’s storytelling prowess.