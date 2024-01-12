Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child

Adding a new chapter to their love story, Miguel Herran, known for his acclaimed performances in ‘La Casa de Papel’ and ‘Elite’, and his partner Celia Pedraza, welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world. The news was joyfully announced by Herran himself on his social media platforms, where he shared a touching family photograph accompanied by the simple yet profound caption, ‘I love you.’

The Journey to Parenthood

The anticipation surrounding the arrival of Herran and Pedraza’s child had been building since June. Herran had shared an ultrasound image on his social media, confirming speculations that were sparked off by photos taken at the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix in Portimao. Known for his discretion regarding his personal life, Herran had previously voiced his anxieties about missing out on his daughter’s early years because of his work obligations. However, he made the conscious choice to decline certain roles to fully immerse himself in this important life chapter.

Celia Pedraza: An Unseen Pillar

While Herran’s fame largely stems from his acting career, his partner Celia Pedraza is a civil servant and a law graduate. Although she is not part of the acting industry, she is no stranger to it, being the older sister of the renowned actress Maria Pedraza. Over the years, the sisters have forged a strong bond, supporting each other in various aspects of life. It was on the sets of ‘La Casa de Papel’ and ‘Elite’ that Herran and Pedraza’s relationship blossomed, marking the beginning of a journey that has now culminated in the birth of their daughter.

A Joyful Announcement Met with Warm Wishes

The announcement of their daughter’s birth has been met with widespread enthusiasm and congratulatory messages from fans and followers. As the couple embarks on their journey into parenthood, they carry with them the blessings and good wishes of their well-wishers, adding a layer of warmth and support to this significant milestone in their lives. Herran’s decision to share this personal joy with his fans reflects his deep gratitude and love for those who have supported him throughout his career.