'Mighty T' Defends Junior Calypso Monarch Title, 'Moxie-Shervy' Crowned New Junior Bouyon Monarch

In a thrilling display of young talent, Tyce Fausin, also known as 'Mighty T', successfully defended his Junior Calypso Monarch title for St. Mary's Academy, marking his second consecutive victory in the prestigious competition. His commanding performance of 'I Come Back' earned him the top honor among a formidable line-up of eight contestants.

A Celebration of Budding Talent

St. Mary's Academy wasn't the only school to witness its students shine on the grand stage. The Junior Calypso Monarch competition saw Niah Massicott from Portsmouth Secondary School secure third place, while Tkwani Kowan Joseph from St. Mary's Primary emerged as the second runner-up. Karishma Piper from Convent High School clinched the first runner-up position. Among the other competitors who left a lasting impression were Camille-Rose Esprit from Pioneer Preparatory School, Joshua Bernadel and Kaelan Matthew from SMA, and Ojahro Philbert from the Social Centre FOTA Programme.

Shifting Sands in the Bouyon Segment

While the Calypso segment celebrated a reigning champion, the Bouyon Monarch competition saw a changing of guards. Shervez Seaman, performing under the moniker 'Moxie-Shervy' and representing Portsmouth Secondary School, was crowned the new Junior Bouyon Monarch. Seaman triumphed over the incumbent titleholder, Josiah Fagan ('DJ Siah'), who had to settle for third place, and Aydin Johnson ('Hit Maker') from SMA, who finished as the runner-up. The Bouyon Monarch segment had its share of young talents, with Sage Campbell from St. Mary's Primary and DeAndre Darroux from Pierre Charles Secondary School also competing.

A Platform for Young Artists

The event, organized by the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), served as a vibrant platform for 32 aspiring calypsonians, with each participant bringing their unique style and energy to the competition. The event not only showcased the caliber of young calypso and bouyon musicians but also highlighted the potential of these genres to continue flourishing in the hands of the next generation.