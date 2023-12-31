Microangelo’s Masterstroke: Banksy’s ‘Girl with Balloon’ Recreated in a Needle’s Eye

David A Lindon, commonly known as ‘Microangelo’, has crafted an astounding microscopic replica of Banksy’s iconic artwork ‘Girl with Balloon’ within the eye of a needle, paying homage not only to the original piece but also its unexpected shredding during a live auction in 2018. This painstakingly precise work of artistry, so tiny that it resides comfortably within the confines of a needle’s eye, has been privately acquired for an undisclosed sum.

A Testament to Meticulous Craftsmanship

Lindon’s miniature masterpieces have been appraised at over £75,000 in the past, a testament to their intricate detailing and the artist’s exceptional craftsmanship. He employs an array of materials in his creations, from Kevlar and carpet fibers to ceramics, crushed micro pigments, and precious metals and stones. His work station is a microscope, and his tool of choice is the delicate tip of an ostrich feather.

Reflecting on the Original ‘Girl with Balloon’

The original ‘Girl with Balloon’, birthed by the elusive Banksy in 2002, has endeared itself as one of the UK’s most cherished pieces of art. The artwork fetched over £1 million at an auction before it was partially shredded in a surprising turn of events. The semi-destroyed piece, rechristened ‘Love is in the Bin’, found a new owner in 2021 for a staggering £18 million.

Microangelo’s Dedication and Precision

Working at such a microscopic level demands extreme concentration and precision, as a single misstep could spell ruin for the delicate pieces. Lindon’s dedication to his craft is palpable in the awe-inspiring reactions elicited by his minute masterpieces. His miniature of Banksy’s ‘Girl with Balloon’ is not only a tribute to the original art but also a testament to Lindon’s extraordinary talent and dedication.