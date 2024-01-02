en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain, Inspires Slasher Film and Horror Game

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain, Inspires Slasher Film and Horror Game

The dawn of 2024 marks a historic milestone in the world of animation. As the clock struck 12:01 am today, the earliest version of the celebrated children’s character Mickey Mouse, as seen in the 1928 classic ‘Steamboat Willie’, bid adieu to its copyright protection, entering the public domain. The move allows artists and creators to utilize the iconic character without necessitating permission, encouraging creative expression and the reinvention of established characters in novel ways.

Steamboat Willie Reimagined

Following this landmark event, a trailer for a slasher film, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’, surfaced online. The film, a brainchild of director Jamie Bailey and writer Simon Phillips, presents an intriguing blend of footage from ‘Steamboat Willie’ and newly shot scenes. The plot orbits around the character Alex, celebrating her 21st birthday, who finds herself in a deadly game of survival at an amusement arcade, haunted by a killer sporting a mouse mask. The trailer carried a disclaimer, clarifying that the film is independent of any affiliation or endorsement from Disney, and solely employs the public domain character from ‘Steamboat Willie’.

Video Game Version of Steamboat Willie

Simultaneously, the release of a trailer for a horror game, titled ‘Infestation 88’, inspired by ‘Steamboat Willie’ was noted. This reflects how the expiration of the copyright has opened up a world of possibilities for imaginative renditions.

Disney’s Stance on Copyright Expiration

Despite these developments, a spokesperson from Disney emphasized that the company will continue to safeguard its rights in the more modern iterations of Mickey Mouse. They further stressed the commitment to guard against unauthorized uses that could potentially cause consumer confusion. While ‘Steamboat Willie’ has stepped into the public domain, the later versions of Mickey Mouse, including his representation at Disney theme parks, remain under Disney’s exclusive trademark.

Other Characters Entering Public Domain

This year’s Public Domain Day also witnessed the entry of numerous other characters and stories into the public domain. These include ‘Winnie-the-Pooh,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and ‘Orlando: A Biography.’ The expiration of these copyrights paves the way for fresh adaptations and reinterpretations, sparking a plethora of creative ideas for the reinvention of these classic works.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NVIDIA Unveils a Custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Graphics Card

By Salman Khan

Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing's Exciting Road Ahead

By Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettabl ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 19 mins
Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettabl ...
heart comment 0
Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3

By Salman Khan

Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3
Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift’s Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift's Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings
2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts
Walt Disney’s Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By Safak Costu

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
1 min
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
3 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
3 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
3 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
5 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
5 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
5 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
5 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
22 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app