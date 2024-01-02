Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain, Inspires Slasher Film and Horror Game

The dawn of 2024 marks a historic milestone in the world of animation. As the clock struck 12:01 am today, the earliest version of the celebrated children’s character Mickey Mouse, as seen in the 1928 classic ‘Steamboat Willie’, bid adieu to its copyright protection, entering the public domain. The move allows artists and creators to utilize the iconic character without necessitating permission, encouraging creative expression and the reinvention of established characters in novel ways.

Steamboat Willie Reimagined

Following this landmark event, a trailer for a slasher film, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’, surfaced online. The film, a brainchild of director Jamie Bailey and writer Simon Phillips, presents an intriguing blend of footage from ‘Steamboat Willie’ and newly shot scenes. The plot orbits around the character Alex, celebrating her 21st birthday, who finds herself in a deadly game of survival at an amusement arcade, haunted by a killer sporting a mouse mask. The trailer carried a disclaimer, clarifying that the film is independent of any affiliation or endorsement from Disney, and solely employs the public domain character from ‘Steamboat Willie’.

Video Game Version of Steamboat Willie

Simultaneously, the release of a trailer for a horror game, titled ‘Infestation 88’, inspired by ‘Steamboat Willie’ was noted. This reflects how the expiration of the copyright has opened up a world of possibilities for imaginative renditions.

Disney’s Stance on Copyright Expiration

Despite these developments, a spokesperson from Disney emphasized that the company will continue to safeguard its rights in the more modern iterations of Mickey Mouse. They further stressed the commitment to guard against unauthorized uses that could potentially cause consumer confusion. While ‘Steamboat Willie’ has stepped into the public domain, the later versions of Mickey Mouse, including his representation at Disney theme parks, remain under Disney’s exclusive trademark.

Other Characters Entering Public Domain

This year’s Public Domain Day also witnessed the entry of numerous other characters and stories into the public domain. These include ‘Winnie-the-Pooh,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and ‘Orlando: A Biography.’ The expiration of these copyrights paves the way for fresh adaptations and reinterpretations, sparking a plethora of creative ideas for the reinvention of these classic works.