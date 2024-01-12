Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon’s ‘Be Spring’ Film

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has stepped into a new role, but this time it’s not on the big screen of Hollywood. Instead, Yeoh is taking center stage in a short film titled ‘Be Spring,’ produced by globally renowned athletic apparel retailer Lululemon. The film is a celebration of the arrival of the Spring season, an embodiment of renewal and fresh beginnings. But it’s not just about the changing of seasons; it’s a reflection on the concept of wellbeing and an invitation for viewers to discover their ‘eternal spring’ within their daily lives.

Revisiting the Past with a Fresh Perspective

Interestingly, the film sees Yeoh revisiting a part of her past. She collaborates with eight professional Wing Chun dancers, a nod to her role in the 1994 movie ‘Wing Chun.’ Yeoh has a long-standing connection with Wing Chun, a form of martial arts that emphasizes balance and fluidity. The film reinterprets this martial art form, portraying it as a metaphor for finding balance and inner peace.

Wellbeing: More Than Just Physical Health

In ‘Be Spring,’ Yeoh expresses that having an ‘inner spring’ all year round is akin to possessing a superpower. It’s about maintaining a state of wellbeing that goes beyond mere physical health. Yeoh emphasizes the importance of listening and understanding oneself in terms of mind, body, and spirit. She encourages viewers to embrace a holistic approach to wellbeing, one that nurtures not just the body but also the mind and spirit.

Championing the Benefits of Sports

In line with the film’s focus on wellbeing and balance, Yeoh, a newly appointed member of the International Olympic Committee, is committed to promoting the benefits of sports. She encourages more people, particularly the younger generation, to integrate physical movement into their lives. She believes that sports and physical activities provide a pathway to finding balance and achieving inner peace. Through ‘Be Spring,’ Yeoh hopes to inspire viewers to find their ‘eternal spring’ and maintain a state of wellbeing throughout the year.