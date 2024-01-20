Michelle Visage: The Double-Edged Sword of Honesty and the Pride in 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Michelle Visage, celebrated singer, television personality, and judge on the hit show 'RuPaul's Drag Race', recently opened up about her personal journey in an interview with the Guardian. Known for her candidness, Visage's forthrightness is often a double-edged sword. While her honesty has been met with admiration by many, it has also provoked controversy.

Unapologetically Honest

Visage's candidness has not always been well-received. She has often been labeled as 'honest to a fault,' but the 55-year-old entertainer does not shy away from this characterization. She stated, “I don’t lie,” a testament to her commitment to truth, regardless of the potential fallout.

Bearing the Brunt of Criticism

Throughout her illustrious career, Visage has faced criticism related to her appearance and talent. Instead of succumbing to the negativity, she has used these comments as a source of motivation. This resilience is evident in her response to social media trolling, particularly when her judgments on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' did not align with the opinions of viewers. Despite the challenges that come with fame, she remains steadfast in her role.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' and the Journey to Success

Visage expressed immense pride in the success of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' a project that required time and dedication to gain recognition. The show, which champions the queer community, has made a significant impact, and Visage is proud to be part of its journey. Yet, she acknowledges the downside of being a reality show judge, especially when decisions can be divisive.

The Unseen Side of Michelle Visage

While many perceive Visage as a tough, no-nonsense figure, she revealed a softer, more introspective side during the interview. She described herself as 'soft and nerdy,' a contrast to the public persona she is often associated with. This revelation underscores the multifaceted nature of her personality and challenges the one-dimensional image often portrayed in media.