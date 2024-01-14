Michelle Keegan Poised for Multi-Million Pound Netflix Deal Following ‘Fool Me Once’ Success

Michelle Keegan, the 36-year-old actress celebrated for her role in ‘Coronation Street,’ is reportedly on the brink of securing a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix. This development comes in the wake of the phenomenal success of the thriller series ‘Fool Me Once,’ where Keegan played a pivotal role. Adapted from the pages of Harlan Coben’s novel, the series features Keegan alongside Joanna Lumley and has clinched top spots on Netflix charts globally.

Keegan’s Imminent Breakthrough into American Cinema

The speculated Netflix deal is expected to serve as Keegan’s gateway into the American market, and it brings with it a considerable financial windfall. The intrigue and suspense of ‘Fool Me Once’ have caught the attention of Hollywood executives, leading to Keegan being inundated with an array of movie scripts and proposals. This surge of interest signals the potential for Keegan to be the next British actress to carve a successful path in American cinema.

Keegan’s Journey from Coronation Street to Global Stardom

Keegan’s rise to fame began on ‘Coronation Street’ as Tina McIntyre. Since then, she has embraced leading roles in BBC TV dramas and Sky comedies with finesse. Her recent portrayal of Maya Stern in ‘Fool Me Once,’ a military pilot and widow delving into her husband’s mysterious death, has drawn critical acclaim. The Netflix deal, if realized, could mark a significant milestone in her career, projecting her stardom to new heights.

Harlan Coben’s Netflix Connection

Harlan Coben, the author of ‘Fool Me Once,’ has a five-year contract with Netflix to translate his novels into series. ‘Fool Me Once’ marks the fourth English production as part of this deal. Coben’s works have found global popularity on Netflix, with adaptations available in multiple languages. He also enjoys successful partnerships with Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Coben’s creative alliance with Netflix points to the potential for more thrilling adaptations in the future.