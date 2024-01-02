en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley Promote ‘Fool Me Once’ as the Series Receives Rave Reviews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Stars Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley stepped into the spotlight to promote their latest Netflix thriller series, ‘Fool Me Once.’ Garnering immediate attention through their sartorial choices, Keegan donned a figure-skimming suit that accentuated her slim figure while Lumley opted for a classic combination of a white shirt, black waistcoat, trousers, and trainers. The series, released on New Year’s Day, has received an overwhelming positive response from viewers, leaving them hooked with its unexpected twists and turns.

Michelle Keegan: A Rising Star in Drama and Fashion

Keegan, known for her role in the long-running soap opera, Coronation Street, has transitioned smoothly into the world of Netflix dramas. In ‘Fool Me Once,’ she brings the character Maya Stern, from Danny Brocklehurst’s book, to life. The narrative revolves around Stern grappling with the shocking murder of her husband, played by Richard Armitage, leading her down a path of suspense and intrigue. Keegan’s performance has received critical acclaim, with viewers praising her portrayal and the series’ talented ensemble cast, which includes the veteran actress Lumley.

Aside from her acting chops, Keegan has also been turning heads in the fashion world. Her recent appearance at The Fashion Awards, where she graced the red carpet in a satin gown with a gladiator aesthetic, has further cemented her status as a fashion icon. The gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline adorned with gold hardware and diamanté details, a thigh-high split, and an elaborate back design, was a testament to her style evolution.

A Netflix Hit: ‘Fool Me Once’

‘Fool Me Once’ has quickly ascended to the top of Netflix’s must-watch list. The series, based on Harlan Coben’s novel, follows the story of Maya Stern as she investigates the murder of her husband. The show, filmed partly inside Oldham’s Alexandra Park, has gained popularity quickly, becoming number one on Netflix just a day after its release. The series’ combination of suspense, mystery, and drama, along with its star-studded cast, has left viewers riveted.

‘Fool Me Once’: A New Year’s Day Release

Keegan humorously shared her plans to ring in the New Year by binge-watching the series with her mother, who was visiting her. Despite expressing initial nervousness about the release, Keegan has expressed gratitude for the positive feedback and messages from fans. ‘Fool Me Once’ has not only showcased Keegan’s acting prowess but also reminded viewers of the power of captivating storytelling that leaves them eagerly anticipating the next episode.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

