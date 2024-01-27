Michael Tilson Thomas: A Fitting Farewell with Mahler's Fifth

With an air of solemnity and nostalgia, the curtain fell on Michael Tilson Thomas' illustrious 50-year association with the San Francisco Symphony. The maestro chose Gustav Mahler's Fifth Symphony, a piece that has been a cornerstone of his tenure, to deliver his final performance. This event was not just a concert but marked the end of an era as Thomas bid farewell to his role as a conductor, music director, and music director laureate.

Emblematic Performance

The rendition of Mahler's piece was emblematic of the deep partnership between Thomas and the orchestra. The performance opened with a stirring trumpet solo by associate principal Aaron Schuman, setting the stage for an evening filled with emotional depth, dramatic tension, and exquisite musicality. The central third movement, known for its ferocious wit and anger, emerged as a highlight, leaving both long-time listeners and first-time attendees equally enthralled.

A Tribute to Thomas

In a heartfelt tribute, the orchestra members wore blue ribbons, Thomas' favorite color, symbolizing their respect and affection for him. Thomas, on his part, showcased an impressive display of expertise and familiarity with the symphony, conducting the performance without once referring to the score before him. This was not just an indication of his mastery but also an intimate knowledge of the piece that has become synonymous with his time at the orchestra.

End of an Era

As the performance drew to a close, it was clear that Thomas' departure marked the end of an era. The powerful rendition of Mahler's Fifth Symphony, a piece that Thomas has become almost synonymous with, underscored the profound impact he has had on the orchestra and the wider classical music world. It was a fitting end to a remarkable journey, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of musicians.