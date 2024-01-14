Michael Mann Considers Shift from Digital to Traditional Film for ‘Heat 2’

Veteran director Michael Mann, renowned for embracing digital filmmaking in his 2004 movie Collateral, has hinted at a return to traditional film for his upcoming project, ‘Heat 2‘. This deliberation signals a noteworthy shift in the film industry, where digital has become the norm, largely due to pioneers like Mann who showcased that digital technology could harmoniously coexist with auteur-driven cinema.

A Surprising Shift Back to Celluloid

The potential pivot back to celluloid was unveiled by Mann during a conversation at an American Cinematheque event. Here, he expressed his flexibility towards both mediums, underscoring the need to exploit the unique benefits of each, depending on the project’s demands.

Anticipation Builds for ‘Heat 2’

Although ‘Heat 2’ is confirmed as a sequel to Mann’s 1995 film Heat, doubling as a prequel and sequel, details about the upcoming film remain scant. This includes the casting, which is yet to be finalized. This development comes in the wake of a novel published in 2022, also named ‘Heat 2‘, which shares a connection with the film’s universe.

Mann’s First Film since 2015

‘Heat 2’ will be Mann’s first directorial offering since 2015’s Blackhat. The film portrays Enzo Ferrari in the lead up to the Mille Miglia race and his struggle to keep his troubled business afloat. A passion project for Mann, the film is set to open in theaters on Monday.