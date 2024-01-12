en English
Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Set for 2025 Release

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Set for 2025 Release

The world prepares to witness a magnified glimpse into the life of the globally revered pop icon, Michael Jackson, with the biopic titled ‘Michael.’ Slated for release on April 18, 2025, the film is a production of renowned director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King. With Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, marking his acting debut by stepping into the shoes of the King of Pop himself, the biopic promises to be an epic portrayal of Jackson’s life, both personal and professional.

Unveiling the King of Pop’s Journey

The film aims to deliver a riveting and honest depiction of Michael Jackson’s life, encapsulating the spectrum of his triumphs and trials. The narrative intends to transcend the realm of mere entertainment, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Jackson’s artistic journey, his creative genius, and intimate glimpses into his personal life. Given the extensive reach of Lionsgate Studios in the domestic market, coupled with Universal’s global footprint, the film is set to embark on a significant cinematic voyage.

The Production Saga

The wheels of production are set to roll into motion on January 22. The script, penned by Oscar nominee John Logan, is touted to provide a raw and unvarnished account of Jackson’s life. The project enjoys the patronage of Jackson’s Estate, extending rights to the colossal catalog of the pop maestro. With a team boasting of industry stalwarts such as Graham King, the force behind the acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, ‘Michael’ promises to be a cinematic milestone.

Controversies: To Be or Not to Be

However, amidst the anticipation, a question looms large – will the biopic address the controversial allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson? The film’s producers, John Branca and John McClain, also the managers of Michael Jackson’s estate, hold a significant sway in the narrative’s portrayal of these sensitive issues. It is noteworthy that Michael Jackson was acquitted of child sexual assault charges after a trial and consistently denied all allegations. As we inch closer to the release, the world awaits to see how ‘Michael’ chooses to navigate this part of Jackson’s life.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

