Arts & Entertainment

Michael J. Fox’s ‘Still’ Wins Best Documentary: A Celebration of Love and Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Michael J. Fox’s ‘Still’ Wins Best Documentary: A Celebration of Love and Resilience

Marking a triumph in the film industry, ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Story’—the introspective documentary on the life and career of Michael J. Fox—bagged the Best Documentary award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. The event, held in the heart of Manhattan, witnessed Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, celebrating not only the film’s victory but also their enduring love story that has spanned over three decades.

A Love Story Defying Odds

The couple, who celebrated their 35th anniversary in July 2023, first met on the set of the popular 1980s sitcom ‘Family Ties.’ Their connection was palpable, leading to their marriage in 1988. Today, they share four children and a bond that has withstood the test of time and health challenges. Both Fox and Pollan took to Instagram to share affectionate posts on the occasion of their film’s victory, reigniting the warmth of their enduring companionship.

‘Still’: A Tale of Stardom and Resilience

The award-winning documentary ‘Still’ offers an intimate look into Fox’s journey from becoming a Hollywood icon to his resilient battle with Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosed at the age of 29, Fox’s struggle and his unwavering spirit have been the pivot of the film that has now been honored with the prestigious award. The documentary is currently available for streaming on AppleTV+.

An Ovation Well Deserved

During the awards ceremony, Fox’s speech brought to light the positive impact Parkinson’s disease has had on his life. He emphasized how the condition has allowed him to connect with audiences on a deeper level, discussing what’s possible even amidst adversity. This poignant speech earned him a standing ovation from the crowd. Acclaimed actor Bradley Cooper also paid tribute to Fox during the ceremony, underlining the wide respect and admiration Fox commands in the industry.

In a previous interview, Fox commended Pollan for her unwavering support throughout his journey with Parkinson’s disease. In the face of challenges, their love story, coupled with Fox’s professional journey, continues to inspire millions worldwide.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

