Michael J. Fox Documentary Triumphs at Emmys, Now Shortlisted for Oscar

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a compelling documentary about the renowned actor, has made its mark at the Creative Arts Emmys, clinching the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The film took home three additional honors, bringing its total to four major wins from its seven nominations.

Acclaim at the Emmys

Directed by the acclaimed Davis Guggenheim, the documentary also secured victories for Guggenheim’s direction and Michael Harte’s editing. John Powell’s evocative score contributed to the film’s success, earning yet another win. The documentary’s triumph at the Emmys underscores its profound impact and the powerful portrayal of Fox’s journey.

Oscar Documentary Feature Shortlist

Following its theatrical run and subsequent premiere on Apple TV+, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie has now secured a place on the Oscar documentary feature shortlist. This positions the film to potentially earn both Emmy and Oscar awards—a rare accomplishment. Both the TV Academy and A.M.P.A.S. have affirmed this eligibility, emphasizing that there are no restrictions for documentary categories.

Michael J. Fox on the Documentary

Michael J. Fox, a five-time Emmy winner himself, expressed profound respect for Guggenheim’s work during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where the documentary debuted. He highlighted the film’s emphasis on the positive aspects of life as opposed to focusing solely on his battle with Parkinson’s disease. This sentiment resonates with Fox’s enduring optimism and resilience in the face of his diagnosis.

During Deadline’s Contenders: Documentary event, Guggenheim shared that Fox’s primary request for the film was to avoid a tone of pity. The director summarized his approach with ‘No violins,’ signaling a commitment to portraying Fox’s experience with dignity and respect, rather than evoking undue sympathy.