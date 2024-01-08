en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Michael J. Fox Documentary Triumphs at Emmys, Now Shortlisted for Oscar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Michael J. Fox Documentary Triumphs at Emmys, Now Shortlisted for Oscar

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a compelling documentary about the renowned actor, has made its mark at the Creative Arts Emmys, clinching the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The film took home three additional honors, bringing its total to four major wins from its seven nominations.

Acclaim at the Emmys

Directed by the acclaimed Davis Guggenheim, the documentary also secured victories for Guggenheim’s direction and Michael Harte’s editing. John Powell’s evocative score contributed to the film’s success, earning yet another win. The documentary’s triumph at the Emmys underscores its profound impact and the powerful portrayal of Fox’s journey.

Oscar Documentary Feature Shortlist

Following its theatrical run and subsequent premiere on Apple TV+, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie has now secured a place on the Oscar documentary feature shortlist. This positions the film to potentially earn both Emmy and Oscar awards—a rare accomplishment. Both the TV Academy and A.M.P.A.S. have affirmed this eligibility, emphasizing that there are no restrictions for documentary categories.

Michael J. Fox on the Documentary

Michael J. Fox, a five-time Emmy winner himself, expressed profound respect for Guggenheim’s work during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where the documentary debuted. He highlighted the film’s emphasis on the positive aspects of life as opposed to focusing solely on his battle with Parkinson’s disease. This sentiment resonates with Fox’s enduring optimism and resilience in the face of his diagnosis.

During Deadline’s Contenders: Documentary event, Guggenheim shared that Fox’s primary request for the film was to avoid a tone of pity. The director summarized his approach with ‘No violins,’ signaling a commitment to portraying Fox’s experience with dignity and respect, rather than evoking undue sympathy.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 seconds ago
'Suits' Cast Reunites at Golden Globes, Sparks Discussions about Show's Future
The Golden Globes ceremony recently served as the stage for an unexpected reunion. The cast of the popular television show ‘Suits’ graced the event, presenting the award for Best Television Series — Drama. The ensemble included Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, and Gabriel Macht. Notably absent was Megan Markel, a star of the
'Suits' Cast Reunites at Golden Globes, Sparks Discussions about Show's Future
Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Teases a Possible Taylor Swift Movie
2 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Teases a Possible Taylor Swift Movie
Jasleen Royal: A Tale of Musical Dedication and Artistic Collaboration
3 mins ago
Jasleen Royal: A Tale of Musical Dedication and Artistic Collaboration
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
2 mins ago
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes 2024 with Support from Hollywood's Leading Ladies
2 mins ago
Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes 2024 with Support from Hollywood's Leading Ladies
81st Golden Globes: A Night of Historical Wins, Surprises, and Controversies
2 mins ago
81st Golden Globes: A Night of Historical Wins, Surprises, and Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
2 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
3 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
4 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
4 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
4 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
4 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
5 mins
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
5 mins
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
5 mins
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app