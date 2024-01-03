Michael Gerdes: A Maestro Wielding the Baton for Music Education and Orchestral Prestige

In the mesmerizing world of music, Michael Gerdes stands as an emblem of artistic dedication and educational commitment. As the music director for opera theater and director of orchestras at San Diego State University (SDSU), his baton conducts the harmonious symphony of the San Diego State Symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, and opera orchestra. At 38, Gerdes’ lifelong symphony with music started with a humble position in middle school, crescendoing through a diverse spectrum of roles including choir master, pianist, music director, and teacher.

A Lifelong Symphony with Music

Gerdes’ musical journey, a melodic voyage that began in Prior Lake, Minnesota, was significantly influenced by his parents, both virtuosos in their own right. His education in music and philosophy from Concordia College and orchestral conducting from James Madison University, further shaped the man he is today – a respected figure in the realm of music education and orchestral direction.

The Conductor’s Current Endeavours

Gerdes’ home now is the Rolando area of San Diego. His current venture involves conducting the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ final concerts of the season, an evocative performance paying tribute to the centennial of the Treaty of Versailles. Titled “Remembrance of Things Past,” the concert will feature a carefully curated selection of works by notable composers such as Ives, Ravel, Barber, Butterworth, and Vaughan Williams, all of which are musically intertwined with World War I.

The Maestro’s Advocacy for Music Education

Gerdes’ passion extends beyond the orchestra pit. He staunchly advocates the importance of music education, viewing it as a fundamental element in leading an authentic life. His fulfillment doesn’t solely stem from his own performances, but it’s the success of his students that offers him the greatest reward. In his eyes, the world of music isn’t just about the notes on the page, but the human connections and shared experiences that resonate through each performance.