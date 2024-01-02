en English
Arts & Entertainment

Micah Nelson Joins Neil Young’s Crazy Horse: A Journey in Melody and Emotion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Micah Nelson, offspring of country music titan Willie Nelson and close associate of the legendary Neil Young, has recently become a part of Young’s iconic band, Crazy Horse. Nelson’s earlier initiative, Particle Kid, was put on hold to undertake the roles previously occupied by Danny Witten, Nils Lofgren, and Frank ‘Poncho’ Sampedro.

Nelson’s Induction into Crazy Horse

In January 2023, Neil Young extended an invitation to Nelson to join Crazy Horse. Nelson perceived it as a natural progression, considering he was born in the Year of the Horse. Young’s counsel to Nelson was to stay loyal to the music, a virtue Young himself has practiced for over half a century.

Nelson’s Musical Influences

Nelson ponders on the profound impact of his father, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young on his musical style and methodology. He emphasizes the significance of melody and emotion in his guitar playing. His arsenal of gear for touring with Crazy Horse encompasses Magnatone amps and an array of guitars such as a Fender Jazzmaster, Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins, and a Gibson Melody Maker christened Gandalf.

Nelson’s Perspective on Music

Nelson articulates his thoughts on the timeless aspects of music, the importance of melody, and his ambition to communicate emotion through his guitar playing. He also declares his plan to persist in exploring and evolving his musical style, drawing inspiration from a vast spectrum of influences.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

