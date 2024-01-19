Miami's Lyric Theater: An Enduring Symbol of Black History Celebrates 110th Anniversary

The Lyric Theater, a beacon of Miami's Overtown neighborhood, fondly known as the 'Harlem of the South,' recently commemorated its 110th anniversary. This historic venue, once graced by luminary Black figures like Langston Hughes and Ethel Waters, was on the brink of demolition, threatened by neglect and urban development pressures. However, its rich history as a religious edifice and the tireless efforts of Dr. Fields, helped secure its place on the national register of historic places and saved it from oblivion.

The Savior of the Lyric Theater

Dr. Fields, the founder of the Black Archives, was instrumental in preserving Miami's Black history. Through his relentless efforts, the Lyric Theater was safeguarded as a symbol of the community's heritage, standing defiant in the face of gentrification and restrictive education laws. Erected in 1913 by Geder Walker, the theater served as a community hub, hosting meetings, vaudeville shows, and performances.

A Church, an Abandonment, and a Decline

In a twist of fate, the Lyric Theater became an apostolic church in 1959, only to be forsaken in the 1960s due to the ripple effects of desegregation and highway construction. The latter significantly contributed to Overtown's decline, casting a shadow over the once vibrant neighborhood.

A New Dawn for the Lyric Theater

Today, the theater is poised to offer a rich tapestry of cultural programming, including a concert series, an event dedicated to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU Con), and guided Black history tours in collaboration with the D.A. Dorsey House. The Black Archives also plan to introduce a genealogy lab, more storage for archives, and rental space within the Lyric Theater. This initiative is envisioned as a bridge connecting local youth with their history, perpetuating the legacy of Black culture in the region.