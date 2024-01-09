Miami’s Local Arts Scene: Spotlight on Notable Events and Exhibitions

In the vibrant city of Miami, the local arts scene is flourishing with an array of upcoming events and notable shows, as outlined in the monthly column, Arts Notes. Penned by Amanda Rosa for the Miami Herald, the column serves as a spotlight on the city’s artistic and cultural milieu.

DAVID LACHAPELLE: HAPPY TOGETHER

Renowned photographer David LaChapelle is holding his first solo exhibition in Miami Beach titled DAVID LACHAPELLE: HAPPY TOGETHER at the VISU Contemporary Art Gallery. The exhibition features over 30 photographs, including a new work, providing an in-depth look at LaChapelle’s unique artistic vision.

Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection

Another highlight of Miami’s art scene is the Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection at the NSU Art Museum. This exhibition explores Haitian history and spirituality through various art forms, offering a unique perspective on the Caribbean nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Fountainhead Arts Open House

Fountainhead Arts is hosting an open house at Collective 62, providing an opportunity for art aficionados to explore the studios of local artists and immerse themselves in the city’s thriving art community.

Miami Jewish Film Festival

The Miami Jewish Film Festival returns with a lineup of 120 films, including One Life starring Anthony Hopkins. Running from January 11-25 at various venues across the city, the festival is a celebration of cinematic arts.

National YoungArts Week

The National YoungArts Week will also take place, showcasing the talents of young artists with public events such as a visual arts exhibition and an interdisciplinary performance. The event amplifies the voices of the next generation of artists, fostering a space for creativity and innovation.

In addition to these highlighted events, the Golden Ticket senior arts program provides free access to the arts for seniors who are residents of Miami Dade County. The program features a variety of cultural offerings for senior residents at venues including the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, META Miami, Deering Estate, and YoungArts events.