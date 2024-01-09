en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Miami’s Local Arts Scene: Spotlight on Notable Events and Exhibitions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Miami’s Local Arts Scene: Spotlight on Notable Events and Exhibitions

In the vibrant city of Miami, the local arts scene is flourishing with an array of upcoming events and notable shows, as outlined in the monthly column, Arts Notes. Penned by Amanda Rosa for the Miami Herald, the column serves as a spotlight on the city’s artistic and cultural milieu.

DAVID LACHAPELLE: HAPPY TOGETHER

Renowned photographer David LaChapelle is holding his first solo exhibition in Miami Beach titled DAVID LACHAPELLE: HAPPY TOGETHER at the VISU Contemporary Art Gallery. The exhibition features over 30 photographs, including a new work, providing an in-depth look at LaChapelle’s unique artistic vision.

Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection

Another highlight of Miami’s art scene is the Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection at the NSU Art Museum. This exhibition explores Haitian history and spirituality through various art forms, offering a unique perspective on the Caribbean nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Fountainhead Arts Open House

Fountainhead Arts is hosting an open house at Collective 62, providing an opportunity for art aficionados to explore the studios of local artists and immerse themselves in the city’s thriving art community.

Miami Jewish Film Festival

The Miami Jewish Film Festival returns with a lineup of 120 films, including One Life starring Anthony Hopkins. Running from January 11-25 at various venues across the city, the festival is a celebration of cinematic arts.

National YoungArts Week

The National YoungArts Week will also take place, showcasing the talents of young artists with public events such as a visual arts exhibition and an interdisciplinary performance. The event amplifies the voices of the next generation of artists, fostering a space for creativity and innovation.

In addition to these highlighted events, the Golden Ticket senior arts program provides free access to the arts for seniors who are residents of Miami Dade County. The program features a variety of cultural offerings for senior residents at venues including the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, META Miami, Deering Estate, and YoungArts events.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Alaqua Cox Breaks New Ground in Marvel's 'Echo' Series
Breaking new ground in the world of superheroes, Alaqua Cox, a Native American actress who is also deaf, has been cast in the lead role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series ‘Echo’ on Disney Plus. This marks another leap in Marvel’s ongoing commitment to diversity and representation, following the casting of Lauren Ridloff as
Alaqua Cox Breaks New Ground in Marvel's 'Echo' Series
Matthew Vaughn's Argylle: Where Fiction Meets Reality in a Star-Studded Spy Thriller
5 mins ago
Matthew Vaughn's Argylle: Where Fiction Meets Reality in a Star-Studded Spy Thriller
Navigating Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Guide to A Rift in Time Expansion
5 mins ago
Navigating Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Guide to A Rift in Time Expansion
Andrew Scott's Career Peak with 'All of Us Strangers': A Journey of Acclaim and Compassion
2 mins ago
Andrew Scott's Career Peak with 'All of Us Strangers': A Journey of Acclaim and Compassion
Andrew Scott's Riveting Performance in 'All of Us Strangers': A Journey into Family, Intimacy, and Identity
4 mins ago
Andrew Scott's Riveting Performance in 'All of Us Strangers': A Journey into Family, Intimacy, and Identity
God of War TV Series: An Update on the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Adaptation
4 mins ago
God of War TV Series: An Update on the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
19 seconds
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
32 seconds
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
50 seconds
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
55 seconds
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
1 min
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
3 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
3 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
59 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app