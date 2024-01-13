en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mia Farrow Mourns Unexpected Death of Sister Tisa Farrow: A Legacy Remembered

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Mia Farrow Mourns Unexpected Death of Sister Tisa Farrow: A Legacy Remembered

Acclaimed actress Mia Farrow mourns the sudden death of her sister, Tisa Farrow, who passed away at the age of 72. Taking to her social media platforms, Mia Farrow shared the tragic news, paying homage to her sibling with a heartfelt tribute. She remembered Tisa as the best among them, a beacon of unparalleled generosity and kindness.

A Legacy in Film and Beyond

Tisa Farrow, the youngest of the seven children of Australian film director John Farrow and Irish actress Maureen O’Sullivan, was not just a sister but also an accomplished actress. Her film career includes notable roles in ‘Homer’ (1970), ‘Some Call It Loving’ (1973), Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan’ (1979), ‘The Last Hunter’ (1980), and ‘Antropophagus’ (1980). However, her talents extended far beyond the silver screen.

A Devoted Nurse And A Loving Family Member

After her stint in acting, Tisa Farrow found her calling in the field of healthcare, becoming an emergency room nurse. She dedicated 27 years of her life to serving others in this capacity, embodying the same generosity and kindness that her sister, Mia, admired. She was a beloved wife to Terry Deane and a doting mother to her children, leaving behind a grieving family that includes her grandson, Kylor.

An Outpouring of Condolences

As news of Tisa Farrow’s demise spread, condolences poured in from friends, fans, and celebrities alike. Among them were ‘Deep Impact’ star Mary McCormack and ‘Tangled’ actress Donna Murphy. Mia Farrow’s tribute to her sister spoke volumes about Tisa’s love for her family, particularly her son Jason, who tragically passed away while serving in Iraq. It is this love, devotion, and kindness that will continue to be remembered and cherished, preserving Tisa Farrow’s memory in the hearts of those she touched.

Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

