MGMT's 'Little Dark Age' Takes TikTok By Storm; Duo Announces New Album

The electronic pop duo, MGMT, formed by Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser, is on a surprising high. The reason? Their 2018 track, 'Little Dark Age', has seen an unexpected revival, going viral on the popular social media platform, TikTok. The duo, initially oblivious to their song's popularity on the platform during the pandemic, expressed their excitement over the unexpected turn of events.

'Little Dark Age': A Viral Phenomenon

Goldwasser reflected on the song's viral success, emphasizing that it wasn't the result of a calculated promotional strategy for the album. Instead, it was a stroke of luck that catapulted the track into the limelight. The song has found its way into over 5.5 million TikTok videos, spanning a multitude of themes from anime to social justice – a testament to the track's versatile appeal to the platform's users.

The Duo's Fortuitous Journey

VanWyngarden was vocal about the duo's good fortune throughout their career and the creative liberation they experience from not trying to manufacture viral content intentionally. The careless approach to their music creation has allowed them to focus on their artistry, leading to unexpected and fulfilling outcomes.

'Loss Of Life': A New Chapter

MGMT has also set the stage for their forthcoming album, 'Loss Of Life', set to hit the stands on February 23. This marks their first album in nearly six years since 'Little Dark Age'. The new album promises a fresh single, 'Nothing To Declare', and includes collaborations with Christine and the Queens and production input from Brian Burton (Danger Mouse).