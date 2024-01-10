MGMT Reveals ‘Nothing To Declare’ Single: A Journey Towards Self-Actualization

MGMT, the acclaimed indie music duo, has released a new single titled ‘Nothing To Declare,’ serving as a harbinger for their upcoming album ‘Loss of Life.’ The song, a melange of naturalistic acoustic tones and glittering psychedelia, embodies the band’s journey towards self-actualization, symbolizing a state of having nothing left to prove.

Returning to Roots: MGMT’s ‘Nothing To Declare’

The song’s chorus weaves a narrative of a return to one’s origins, maintaining a steadfast sense of identity despite external pressures. It’s an anthem of self-affirmation, a testament to the band’s evolution over the years, and a hint at what fans can expect from the soon-to-be-released album.

Inga Perry: The Face of ‘Nothing To Declare’

The song’s music video showcases disability activist Inga Perry, known for her potent TikTok presence and tireless advocacy for the disabled community. Perry, born with upper limb aplasia, is portrayed traversing the streets of Paris, culminating in her visit to the Louvre. The video, directed by Joey Frank, was inspired by Perry’s candid social media posts and intends to depict her as the protagonist of a foreign film, playing with the aesthetics of independent cinema.

Relating to Venus De Milo: A Tale of Observation and Solitude

The video’s climax at the Louvre, where Perry draws a parallel between her life and the iconic Venus De Milo statue, is particularly poignant. Both Perry and the statue, observed and respected yet solitary, share an unknown past. Their worth isn’t defined by external validation but by their inherent dignity, encapsulating the song’s central message of having ‘nothing to declare.’

MGMT’s ‘Nothing To Declare’ is the third single off their fifth studio album ‘Loss of Life,’ set to hit the shelves on February 23rd via Mom + Pop. This anticipated album follows the band’s well-received previous works and is sure to resonate deeply with their global fanbase.