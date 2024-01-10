en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

MGMT Reveals ‘Nothing To Declare’ Single: A Journey Towards Self-Actualization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
MGMT Reveals ‘Nothing To Declare’ Single: A Journey Towards Self-Actualization

MGMT, the acclaimed indie music duo, has released a new single titled ‘Nothing To Declare,’ serving as a harbinger for their upcoming album ‘Loss of Life.’ The song, a melange of naturalistic acoustic tones and glittering psychedelia, embodies the band’s journey towards self-actualization, symbolizing a state of having nothing left to prove.

Returning to Roots: MGMT’s ‘Nothing To Declare’

The song’s chorus weaves a narrative of a return to one’s origins, maintaining a steadfast sense of identity despite external pressures. It’s an anthem of self-affirmation, a testament to the band’s evolution over the years, and a hint at what fans can expect from the soon-to-be-released album.

Inga Perry: The Face of ‘Nothing To Declare’

The song’s music video showcases disability activist Inga Perry, known for her potent TikTok presence and tireless advocacy for the disabled community. Perry, born with upper limb aplasia, is portrayed traversing the streets of Paris, culminating in her visit to the Louvre. The video, directed by Joey Frank, was inspired by Perry’s candid social media posts and intends to depict her as the protagonist of a foreign film, playing with the aesthetics of independent cinema.

Relating to Venus De Milo: A Tale of Observation and Solitude

The video’s climax at the Louvre, where Perry draws a parallel between her life and the iconic Venus De Milo statue, is particularly poignant. Both Perry and the statue, observed and respected yet solitary, share an unknown past. Their worth isn’t defined by external validation but by their inherent dignity, encapsulating the song’s central message of having ‘nothing to declare.’

MGMT’s ‘Nothing To Declare’ is the third single off their fifth studio album ‘Loss of Life,’ set to hit the shelves on February 23rd via Mom + Pop. This anticipated album follows the band’s well-received previous works and is sure to resonate deeply with their global fanbase.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour
In an extraordinary tribute to their 40-year musical journey, Scottish soul pop duo Hue And Cry have unveiled plans for an extensive year-long celebration in 2024. The festivities will include the monthly release of twelve four-track EPs, a YouTube documentary series, and an anniversary tour that promises to be a nostalgic ride for their fans.
Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai
3 mins ago
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
4 mins ago
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
2 mins ago
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
2 mins ago
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
3 mins ago
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
Latest Headlines
World News
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths
26 seconds
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
2 mins
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
2 mins
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
2 mins
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
2 mins
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
3 mins
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
3 mins
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
4 mins
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
4 mins
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app