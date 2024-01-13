Mezco Toyz’s Red-Eye Knight Edition Figure Sells Out in Minutes

Mezco Toyz, a renowned name in the action figure industry, has unveiled the latest addition to their One:12 Collective series – the limited edition Void Cadet Gomez: Red-Eye Knight Edition. This variant of the Void Cadet Gomez figure, which originally made its debut at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con, was sold out within an astonishing six minutes of its release. The Red-Eye Knight Edition Gomez carries the theme of the Void Wars narrative, a riveting space-themed storyline that kicked off with the Krig figures under the Rumble Society series.

Unveiling the Red-Eye Knight Edition

The highlight of the Red-Eye Knight Edition Gomez figure is its fierce red eyes, which add a distinct character to the figure. This edition comes equipped with a plethora of accessories that enhance its appeal amongst collectors. Amongst these are a magnetic rocket pack, a D.S.R. mask designed for deep space missions, and a light-up Zip Saber that is connected to an ‘8Track Power Pack – Boom Boom’. The figure also boasts a P.E.A. Shooter armed with multiple firing effects, a fabric cloak, space blasters, and space armor.

Collector-Friendly Presentation

The Red-Eye Knight Edition Gomez figure is not just a toy, but a collector’s item. Its detailed articulation, coupled with the variety of accessories, make it a highly collectible item for fans of the Void Wars universe. Mezco Toyz has taken care to present this figure in a collector-friendly box, appealing to the aesthetics of collectors aged 18 and up. This figure holds a suggested retail price of $100.00, reflecting its status as a premium collector’s item.

Swift Sell-Out and Waitlist Orders

In a testament to its popularity, the limited edition Void Cadet Gomez: Red-Eye Knight Edition figure sold out in approximately six minutes. However, Mezco Toyz has kept the aspirants’ hopes alive by opening up waitlist orders for this figure. This ensures that fans who missed out on the initial sale still have a chance to add this exclusive figure to their collection. The swift sell-out and the opening of waitlist orders underscore the figure’s high demand and the anticipation surrounding future releases under the One:12 Collective series.