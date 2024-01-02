Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of ‘Mama Coco’, Dies at 90

Renowned Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, celebrated for her emotive portrayal of ‘Mama Coco’ in Pixar’s ‘Coco’, has passed away at 90. With an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Murguía has left an indelible mark on stage, film, and television.

A Storied Career

Murguía’s journey began with her debut in the 1967 TV series ‘La Tormenta’. Over the years, she graced numerous films, including ‘Life Sentence’ (1979) and ‘Tear This Heart Out’ (2008), and TV shows such as ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ ‘Tric Trac,’ and ‘Uroboros’. Her final on-screen appearance was in 2018 in ‘José José: El príncipe de la canción,’ where she played Abuela Carmelita.

Leaving a Mark on the Global Stage

The actress gained international acclaim for her role in the animated film ‘Coco,’ where she voiced the main character Miguel’s great-grandmother. This role involved singing the Oscar-winning song ‘Remember Me’, further demonstrating her diverse talent.

Recognition of a Lifetime

In recognition of her enduring impact on the entertainment industry, Murguía was awarded the Ingmar Bergman Chair Medal in April 2023 by the National Autonomous University of Mexico. During her acceptance speech, she revealed her lifelong passion for acting and expressed gratitude for her rewarding career, which she described as a fortunate chance encounter.