Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Carmen’ Faces Setback and Controversy on Opening Night

A disruption in the cast of the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of ‘Carmen’ led to an opening night filled with mixed reviews and controversy. The lead tenor, Piotr Beczala, was forced to step down due to illness, leaving understudy Rafael Davila to take on the challenging role of Don José.

A Sudden Change of Cast

Despite the unexpected setback, Davila, a seasoned and romantic tenor, delivered a performance that critics described as strong and sophisticated. However, the lack of chemistry between Davila and his co-star, mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, who played the titular character of Carmen, was apparent. The speculated reason behind this lack of connection was the insufficient rehearsal time the two had together.

Performance Critique

The opera’s opening act was considered lackluster, with critics highlighting Act One as notably flat. Conductor Daniele Rustioni was praised for his robust Prelude, but the overall performance was criticized for its overly polite tone. Akhmetshina’s rendition of ‘L’amour est un oiseau rebelle’ was described as pleasant but lacked the enticing allure that the character of Carmen typically exudes.

Modern Interpretations and Reactions

Perhaps one of the most divisive aspects of the production was director Carrie Cracknell’s decision to set the opera in contemporary America and remove traditional Spanish elements. This modern twist, seen as either a commentary on American violence or the plight of migrant laborers, was met with mixed reactions. Some found these changes to be meaningful and timely, while others saw them as controversial and misguided.