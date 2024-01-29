Metro Phoenix's Vibrant Music Scene: A Concert-filled February 2024

February 2024 is poised to be a radiant epoch for music aficionados in metro Phoenix, with a medley of concerts encompassing diverse musical genres. The month's musical journey will commence with Post Malone, performing at the 16th hole of TPC Scottsdale, a precursor to the WM Phoenix Open tournament. The concert is an integral part of the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series, enriched with performances by Duran Duran, Dierks Bentley, Hardy, and EDM maestro Kygo.

90s Pop Tour and Innings Festival

Adding a touch of nostalgia, the 90s Pop Tour is marking its debut in the USA, featuring acts like Magneto and JNS among others. Simultaneously, The Innings Festival will host the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier, while an EDM fest named Body Language will set the Phoenix Raceway alight.

Diverse Performances at Footprint Center

The Footprint Center will witness a spectrum of performances, ranging from Bad Bunny and Tool to Olivia Rodrigo and the Isley Brothers. Further, TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour is making a comeback to Glendale, and the charismatic Juanes is set to headline at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

Local Music Scene and Scottsdale Philharmonic

Other performances to look forward to include house producer Bijou, Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas collaborating with the Phoenix Symphony, and a unique local event featuring musicians forming new bands for a night, benefiting Rosie's House. Additionally, the legacy of Tommy James and the Shondells will be honored, and Orianthi, acclaimed for her work with Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper, is also slated to perform. Portugal. The Man will be touring in support of their new album, while R&B icon Jamila Woods will showcase her latest opus. The Scottsdale Philharmonic's inaugural 2024 concert will echo with Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, and country stars Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman will be the curtain-raisers for the Birds Nest concert series. Lastly, the local music scene will revel in Yo La Tengo's latest album, and Colter Wall will bring his fusion of country and folk to the Arizona Financial Theatre.

The forthcoming musical events in February 2024 reflect a vibrant mosaic of musical heritage and contemporary sounds, appealing to a broad spectrum of musical tastes and preferences, thereby illuminating the rich cultural tapestry of metro Phoenix.