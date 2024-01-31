Metro Awakening: A New Chapter in VR Gaming Announced

Emerging from the shadows of the virtual realm, Metro Awakening, a fresh chapter in the Metro series, was unveiled at the first State of Play presentation of 2024. This announcement marks a significant stride in the journey of the renowned first-person shooter franchise set against a post-apocalyptic backdrop. Conceived by 4A Games and inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, the Metro series has captivated gamers with its relentless survival horror and tension-filled gameplay.

Metro Series: A Journey Through Post-Apocalyptic Shadows

The Metro franchise has seen a successful run with four riveting games, the most recent being Metro Exodus in 2019. Lauded for preserving the series' characteristic survival horror elements, Metro Exodus fortified the franchise's standing in the gaming universe. Back in 2019, Glukhovsky, the author of the original novels, hinted at a new game development in an Instagram post but left fans in suspense about whether it would be a direct sequel to Exodus.

4A Games: A Peek Into the Future of Metro

In 2020, 4A Games revealed in a blog post that they were knee-deep in the development of a fresh Metro game. The studio expressed interest in exploring multiplayer aspects but did not guarantee an exclusive multiplayer format for the upcoming game. Fast forward to the present, the announcement of Metro Awakening has sparked renewed interest in the PSVR 2 device, which has been in a dormant state since its launch.

Metro Awakening: A New Dawn for PlayStation VR2

The State of Play presentation was studded with several announcements, but the spotlight was stolen by the new VR game, Metro Awakening. Licensed by Metro franchise creators 4A Games and crafted by VR veterans Vertigo Games, the upcoming game is speculated to be a VR-centric title, possibly exclusive to PlayStation VR2. Vertigo Games' recent hiring activity for a AAA VR game position alludes to the Metro game's development. The anticipation for the game's potential release on other VR platforms is mounting, prompting calls for Sony to ramp up their VR game offerings. The imminent launch of Metro Awakening promises to be a game-changer for the PlayStation VR2 ecosystem, bringing with it a fresh wave of enthusiasm for VR gaming.