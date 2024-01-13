‘Metallic Rouge’ and ‘Blue Exorcist’ Season Premieres on Crunchyroll

In the vibrant world of Japanese animation, two series are making waves. The first is the much-anticipated cyberpunk anime ‘Metallic Rouge’, produced by the acclaimed Studio Bones. The second is the highly awaited return of the popular series, ‘Blue Exorcist’.

Metallic Rouge: A Cyberpunk Odyssey

Set in a dystopian future, Metallic Rouge follows the thrilling journey of an android named Rouge and her human partner, Naomi. They embark on a daunting mission to Mars to confront an anti-government android faction known as the Immortal Nine. The series masterfully blends cyberpunk elements with an engaging narrative, captivating audiences with its complex characters and layered storylines. Episode 2 of Metallic Rouge is now available for international viewing on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll, with a fresh episode released every Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time.

Blue Exorcist: The Return of The Exorcists

After a significant hiatus, the fan-favorite series Blue Exorcist has returned with an exciting new season. The latest episodes, part of the Shimane Illuminati Saga, follow Rin and his fellow students from the True Cross Academy as they confront a surge in mysterious incidents. The students face a chilling declaration of war from Lucifer, who is weaving another elaborate, evil plot. The new season of Blue Exorcist is available for streaming on Crunchyroll every Saturday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Viewers’ Reception and Official Release Schedule

The release of Metallic Rouge’s second episode has been met with enthusiasm from viewers around the globe. The series’ cyberpunk theme, combined with its rich, evocative storytelling, has resonated deeply with the audience. Similarly, the return of Blue Exorcist, with its compelling narrative, has rekindled the series’ popularity. As viewers eagerly await new episodes, these two series continue to reinforce the diverse and immersive world of anime.