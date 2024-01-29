MetalDays Festival in Slovenia Postpones 2024 Edition Following Severe Flooding

Renowned for its rich legacy in the heavy metal community, Slovenia's MetalDays festival has announced an unexpected hiatus in 2024. A cornerstone of heavy metal music since its inception as Metalcamp in 2004, this decision comes on the heels of the tumultuous 2023 edition marred by the worst-ever floods in Slovenia's history.

The Toll of Natural Disasters

The catastrophic flooding resulted in the abrupt cancellation of the last two days of the festival, leaving both attendees and organizers grappling with the harsh realities of climate change. The MetalDays festival, which has always prided itself on delivering an exceptional musical experience, found itself at the mercy of forces beyond control.

A Decision in the Best Interests

In a statement released by the organizers, they expressed a kaleidoscope of emotions - disappointment, resilience, and hope. The decision to postpone the 2024 edition was not taken lightly, they noted, but was necessary to uphold the festival's commitment to high-quality experiences. The focus now shifts to the next edition, scheduled for 27 July to 2 August 2025.

Looking Forward: The 2025 Edition and Beyond

Despite the financial setbacks and the unprecedented challenges encountered last year, the organizers have reaffirmed their devotion to the festival's mission. They envision the 2025 edition as an opportunity for revival and promise to deliver the best possible experience to their loyal attendees. In a gesture of goodwill, ticket holders for the 2024 event will have their tickets honored for the 2025 edition, and are also offered the opportunity to attend the GoatHell Festival in Croatia for free.

This hiatus announcement coincides with similar decisions from other independent UK festivals such as Barn On The Farm, Splendour, and Scotland's Doonhame Festival, all of which have been called off for 2024. As the world continues to grapple with the devastating impacts of climate change, the music industry, like many others, finds itself navigating uncharted waters.