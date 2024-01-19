Mescal and Scott Share Insights at 'All Of Us Strangers' Irish Premiere

In a rare union of talent, actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott graced the Irish premiere of their romantic fantasy drama, 'All Of Us Strangers,' at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. The much-anticipated event was met with swelling enthusiasm from fans, as the duo offered insights into their experiences working on the film.

Advertisment

Anticipation Meets Excitement

Andrew Scott, best known for his role in the BBC series 'Sherlock,' emphasized the film's profound impact on American audiences and the distinct privilege of sharing such a narrative with a home crowd. His co-star, Paul Mescal, revered for his performance in 'Normal People,' echoed Scott's sentiments, expressing his joy over the special experience of making the film.

The Irish premiere also marked a significant moment for Mescal; his family would be watching the film for the first time. Mescal quipped about the challenges of distributing premiere tickets among his relatives, referencing some of the film's intimate scenes while playfully acknowledging his family's familiarity with his past on-screen nudity.

Advertisment

Family Viewings and Discomfort

Both actors candidly shared their feelings about their families watching the movie. Scott expressed a certain discomfort at the thought, a sentiment seemingly shared by Mescal. Despite the awkwardness, the stars recognized the importance of their families' support in their careers, and the opportunity for them to understand the artistry and emotion that goes into the making of such a film.

Upcoming Projects: Gladiator's Return

On another note, Paul Mescal confirmed the completion of his filming for 'Gladiator,' the much-awaited sequel set to release around Thanksgiving. The news sparked excitement among fans, eager to witness Mescal's transition from the intimate storytelling of 'All Of Us Strangers' to the epic scale of a blockbuster like 'Gladiator.'

The evening concluded with the presence of the film's BAFTA-nominated director, Andrew Haigh, whose remarkable work behind the lens played a key role in bringing 'All Of Us Strangers' to life. The tale of grief, love, and courage is a testament to the depth and emotional resonance of his storytelling.