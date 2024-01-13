Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dispel Dating Rumors at AFI Awards Amid Anticipation for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Return

At the recent AFI Awards, Hollywood veterans, Meryl Streep and Martin Short stole the spotlight, not with anticipated dating rumors, but with their vibrant camaraderie. The playful interactions and shared laughter between the duo, which recently portrayed on-screen love interests in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ brought an animated energy to the event. Their lively demeanor, complete with selfies and shared moments with co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, didn’t go unnoticed.

Dispelling Dating Rumors

Despite the speculation that swirled following their cozy appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, the actors remain steadfast in their proclamation of friendship. A representative for Short confirmed that their relationship is platonic, despite the on-screen chemistry that has fueled rumors of a romance. Streep, 74, and Short, 73, both single, have shown a close bond off-screen, but it seems that bond has been built on shared artistic talents and friendship rather than love.

A Fashion Statement and Private Revelations

Streep turned heads at the ceremony with her striking purple blazer, straight-leg dress pants, gold hoop earrings, and cat-eye glasses. The event also brought to light the fact that she and husband, Don Gummer, have lived separately for over six years, a detail that had been kept private until now. Short, on the other hand, shared heartfelt memories of his late wife Nancy Dolman, reminiscing about their life together until her untimely death in 2010.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returns

The AFI Awards also brought good news for fans of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The series, which has captivated viewers with its intriguing narrative and compelling performances, has been renewed for a fourth season. Streep, Short, and their co-stars are all set to return, ready to weave another season of mystery and suspense.