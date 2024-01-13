‘Merry Christmas’ Film Review: A Subtle Love Story Wrapped in Mystery

Resurrecting the charm of Bombay’s bygone era through a unique love story, ‘Merry Christmas,’ directed by Sriram Raghavan, is an adaptation of Frederic Dard’s novel ‘Bird In A Cage.’ The film casts a spell with its subtle mood, dialogue, and pace, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the narrative’s nostalgia, reminiscent of old Hindi cinema.

A Unique Rendezvous on Christmas Eve

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif as Albert and Maria, two lonely souls whose paths cross on a Christmas Eve. Albert, who has returned to the city after a seven-year hiatus, bumps into Maria, who has been left hanging by her date. The narrative takes an unexpected twist when a corpse is discovered in Maria’s apartment, setting the stage for a gripping mystery.

Meticulous Storytelling and Stellar Performances

The screenplay, co-authored by Raghavan, Arjit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti, is lauded for its meticulous storytelling. Daniel B George and Pritam‘s background score and music amplify the film’s atmosphere. The narrative is peppered with intriguing elements such as a mixer-grinder, green wallpaper, red curtains, and a crystal bird in a cage, inviting comparisons to the works of Agatha Christie or Sherlock Holmes.

The film’s strength lies in the compelling performances of Sethupathi and Kaif. Sethupathi’s natural acting prowess impresses, while Kaif manages to let her character shine without being overshadowed by her beauty. Supporting actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak, Ashwini Kalsekar, Pratima Kazmi, and Radhika Apte add depth to the narrative.

A Climactic Conclusion

‘Merry Christmas’ concludes with a surprising and poignant climax at a police station, leaving audiences with a sense of warmth and anticipation for more thought-provoking cinema in the future. The film stands as a testament to the potential of Indian cinema to deliver nuanced narratives that balance mystery and human emotion.