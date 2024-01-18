Mercury Studios to Release 'The Who Live At Shea Stadium 1982' Audio Companion

Mercury Studios has unveiled plans to release the first official audio companion of The Who Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1, 2024. The upcoming release, previously available on DVD and Blu-ray since June 2015, will bring to the fore an iconic performance from the post-Keith Moon lineup of The Who, featuring Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones.

Advertisment

The Concert: A Blend of Classic and Rare Tracks

Unveiling a unique sonic experience, the audio release will showcase a blend of classic tracks and songs rarely performed live by The Who. Fans can expect to resonate with timeless hits like 'Pinball Wizard', 'Won't Get Fooled Again', and 'My Generation', among others. Adding a fresh flavor, the performance also includes several tracks from the band's 1982 album, 'It's Hard', some of which were only played live during this tour.

A Significant Chapter in The Who's History

Advertisment

The Shea Stadium concert, recorded on October 13, 1982, holds a significant place in the band's history. It was the last tour to feature Kenney Jones on drums and marked a hiatus for the band, who did not tour again until 1989. The concert is part of the band's second night at New York’s Shea Stadium, capturing the raw energy and collective spirit of the era.

Reflecting on a Memorable Experience

In a 2023 interview, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey shared their reflections on the memorable experience at Shea Stadium. Townshend recalled an unexpected offer he received to work at Faber And Faber during the intermission, while Daltrey shared his nostalgia about returning to Shea Stadium in 2008 to perform with Billy Joel. The upcoming audio release will not only bring this historic concert to life but also offer fans a unique opportunity to connect with the band's legacy.