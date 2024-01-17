Merced's Kids Discovery Station Takes Visitors on a Technological Journey 'Back to the '80s'

In a bid to educate and entertain the next generation about the technological advancements of the past, the Kids Discovery Station in Merced has unveiled a novel exhibit, 'Back to the '80s'. An immersive journey that invites visitors to step into a bygone era, the exhibit offers a tactile interaction with '80s technology, including Polaroid cameras, mouse-free computers, rotary dial phones, and the seminal Nintendo System.

Rediscover the '80s

According to Executive Director Mayya Tokman, the 'Back to the '80s' exhibit is not merely a display of antiquated technology. It is a portal to understanding the historical context and functionality of these devices. The exhibit encourages young individuals to discover how users interacted with these technologies, thereby illustrating the rapid pace of technological evolution.

Engagement Beyond Exhibits

Founded two years ago, the Kids Discovery Station is a nonprofit organization that goes beyond the conventional museum experience. It offers an array of interactive exhibits designed to engage, educate, and entertain children. These include an augmented reality sandbox, a simulated health center, and a creative arts and crafts space. To date, the Discovery Station has welcomed over 45,000 visitors, providing them with a myriad of fun-filled, educational activities.

Accessible Education

While the general admission fee stands at $7, the Discovery Station offers a discounted rate of $1 for EBT cardholders, reinforcing its commitment to making education accessible to all. In addition to ticket sales, the organization also depends on donations to fund its operations and maintain its diverse range of exhibits. It also offers rental spaces for children's birthday parties, providing a unique and engaging environment for celebrations.