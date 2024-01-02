en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ménard Dworkind Unveils Casavant: An Art Deco-Inspired French Brasserie in Montreal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Ménard Dworkind Unveils Casavant: An Art Deco-Inspired French Brasserie in Montreal

Tucked away in the heart of Villeray, Montreal, an intimate French brasserie called Casavant has breathed new life into a 1920s residential building, once home to a sandwich shop. This transformation is the handiwork of Ménard Dworkind (MRDK), an architectural studio renowned for its innovative design approaches.

Art Deco Meets Culinary Vibrancy

With a seating capacity of 45 patrons, the 850 square foot venue is a blend of art deco inspiration and Montreal’s culinary vibrancy. The entrance is marked by a striking white brick facade, opening up to an interior bathed in natural light, thanks to large windows. A custom mosaic of 3D patterned matte tiles graces the floor, while beige tiles line the walls. Plush burnt orange corduroy banquette seating and vintage French bistro chairs add to the cozy ambiance.

A Signature Wine Cellar and Acoustic Comfort

One of the most eye-catching aspects of Casavant’s design is the custom white oak wine cellar. Visible from all seating areas, this signature piece is accentuated by wooden cabinetry and a glass front. The ceiling is adorned with colorful acoustic panels, adding depth, color, and an element of acoustical comfort to the restaurant.

Local Artistry and Vintage Charm

The design also incorporates artwork by local artist Nicolas Grenier and a vintage Medusa pendant light by Carlo Nason, adding a layer of charm visible through the restaurant’s glazing. A compact kitchen features an open pass, allowing diners to witness the culinary action in real-time. The restroom corridor, in a contrasting dark blue, keeps in line with the establishment’s elegant style.

The design of Casavant not only reflects MRDK’s meticulous attention to detail but also its commitment to using locally sourced materials. These unique aspects make Casavant a noteworthy addition to Montreal’s dining scene. The project’s successful completion involved contributions from Avodah Construction, Daltile for ceramic tiles, and Akustus for acoustic panels, among others.

