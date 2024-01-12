Memphis Set for Cultural Feast: UrbanArt Commission to Launch Movable Art Collection

The city of Memphis is set to witness an artistic and cultural cornucopia. A series of events – from art exhibitions to theatrical plays – will illuminate the urban landscape in the coming days. At the forefront is the UrbanArt Commission’s (UAC) Movable Art Collection. This distinctive collection, a celebration of local creativity, will be displayed in various public spaces across the city, including libraries, universities, parks, City Hall, and the airport.

The Movable Art Collection: A Roaming Exhibition

The Movable Art Collection is a unique concept that brings art to the masses. Its opening reception, scheduled for Friday, January 12, from 6-8 p.m., promises an enriching experience for art enthusiasts. Richard Echols, the curator and program manager of the Movable Collection, will grace the event with his insights. The reception will be marked by light hors d’oeuvres and refreshing drinks, making for an inviting ambience. Entrance to the event is complimentary, with prior reservation.

A Theatrical Treat: ‘Greater Illinois’

Adding to the cultural mix is Greater Illinois TheatreWorks’ presentation of ‘Greater Illinois’, a thought-provoking play by Steven Stafford. The play, a winner of the NewWorksTheWorks Playwriting Competition, addresses themes of fear, race, and homophobia. The show will run from January 12-28, with varying performance times and ticket prices.

ABBA Revisited: A Nostalgic Concert

Music lovers are in for a treat as well. The Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) will host two concerts by ABBA Revisited, an ABBA tribute band. Slated for Saturday, January 13, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., the concerts offer an ideal weekend escape. Tickets are priced at $40.

Unearthing Stories: ‘The Plot Thickens’

Elmwood Cemetery will unfold literary histories with ‘The Plot Thickens’, a presentation by Sheena Barnett. Scheduled for Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m., the event will shed light on the lives and works of notable writers buried at the cemetery. Attendees can learn about a judge, an educator, a historian, and others for an admission fee of $20.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday: A Day of Remembrance

Finally, the National Civil Rights Museum will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Monday, January 15. This daylong event will feature free admission, extended hours, and various activities and entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to donate canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank and participate in a blood drive in partnership with Vitalant, marking the day with acts of service.