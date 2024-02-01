Memphis Jelks's New Track 'The 89th Day': A Reflection on Education and Workforce

Memphis Jelks, a well-known hip-hop artist under Chuck D's SpitSlam Record Label, has creatively channeled his personal experiences and conversations with comedian Bill Cosby into his latest song, 'The 89th Day'. The track, mirroring Jelks's professional journey of losing a job just before embarking on a new one, underscores the significance of education and qualifications in the modern workforce.

A Conversation that Inspired the Song

The genesis of 'The 89th Day' can be traced back to a conversation Jelks had with Cosby. Known for his viral song 'The Cosby Dance', Jelks earned Cosby's commendation and a suggestion to infuse his personal experiences into his music. This interaction served as a creative fodder for Jelks, motivating him to pen down this new track.

Controversy Meets Inspiration

Bill Cosby's controversial past, marked by over 60 accusations of sexual offenses and a conviction in the MeToo era, later overturned, has stirred up debates and criticisms. However, Jelks continues to draw inspiration from Cosby, undeterred by the controversy that surrounds him. He sees Cosby as a source of influence, channeling his insights and experiences into his music.

The Memphis Jelks Show: Bridging Divides

Beyond his music, Jelks is the host of 'The Memphis Jelks Show', a podcast aimed at uniting differing communities and fostering understanding across various divides. His endeavors both in music and broadcasting reflect his mission to drive conversation, create awareness, and inspire change.