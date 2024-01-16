Melvyn Hayes Defends 'It Ain't Half Hot Mum' Against Controversy

In a unique turn of events, Melvyn Hayes, a veteran actor known for his role in the sitcom 'It Ain't Half Hot Mum', has staunchly defended the show against accusations of racism and homophobia. This sitcom, which ran from 1974 to 1981, and was a portrayal of a British soldiers' concert party in India during World War II, drew weekly audiences of 15 to 17 million viewers.

The Accusations

However, the show has been intensely criticized for its racial stereotypes and its use of 'brown face', especially as the leading Indian character was played by a white actor. This aspect of the show has led some to label it as racially insensitive.

The Defense

Hayes, however, argues that the show was devoid of any swearing or overt rudeness, and some Indian viewers even appreciated the representation of their languages on British TV. Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, of Indian heritage, also defends the show, noting that the character played by Michael Bates was not the butt of jokes, but rather a problem solver. The show's co-creator, Jimmy Perry, justified the casting decisions claiming they could not find an Indian actor suitable for the role at the time.

The Homophobia Debate

The sitcom also faced accusations of homophobia, notably through the character Gunner 'Gloria' Beaumont, played by Hayes himself. Yet, some argue that despite the stereotypes, characters like 'Gloria' Beaumont and Mr. Humphries from 'Are You Being Served?' may have positively influenced some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Cultural Impact

Despite the controversy, supporters like Hayes believe the sitcom deserves recognition for its historical accuracy and cultural impact, rather than being shunned by the BBC. In a time when societal norms and acceptance were very different, shows like 'It Ain't Half Hot Mum' took risks and pushed boundaries, leading to discussions and debates that continue even today.