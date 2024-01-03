Melt Festival 2024: Autoscooter Stage Lineup Unveiled

In a thrilling development for electronic music enthusiasts, Melt Festival has unveiled its exciting lineup for the 2024 Autoscooter Stage. Known for its high-octane techno and trance performances, the stage is set within a creatively repurposed bumper car arena at Ferropolis and has become an iconic fixture of the event in its past three years. The festival, scheduled from July 11th to 13th, is set to showcase a dynamic mix of music collectives, each commandeering a different night of the festival.

Musical Collectives at the Helm

Unplayed, Club Heart Broken, and Teenage Dreams are the chosen collectives to host the Autoscooter Stage on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday respectively. With each collective bringing their unique brand and flavor of electronic music, fans are promised an exhilarating, diverse, and unforgettable experience.

Lineup: A Confluence of Emerging and Established Artists

The Autoscooter stage boasts a blend of emerging and established artists. Names like southstar, horsegiirL, DJ Heartstring, Marlon Hoffstadt, KETTAMA, MALUGI, Funk Tribu, Crush3d, and Surf 2 Glory will light up the stage, sharing the limelight with other major acts such as Skepta, DJ Koze, and KI/KI. Melt Festival also hints at additional names to be announced in February, further stoking the anticipation of fans.

A Testament to Melt Festival’s Commitment to Diversity

According to Festival director Florian Czok, Melt Festival seeks to showcase the diversity of musical and cultural zeitgeist by inviting artists from varied genres, styles, and cultural backgrounds. The announcement of the Autoscooter Stage lineup stands as a testament to this commitment. This stage, with its unique setup and high-energy performances, promises to be a highlight for fans of the genre and underlines Melt Festival’s dedication to providing a platform for a wide spectrum of electronic music talent.