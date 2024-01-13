en English
Arts & Entertainment

Melody Wranglers to Bring Classic Country Music to Life at Storm Cellar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
The vibrant chords of classic country music will reverberate through the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St., on Thursday, January 18, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. This musical treat is courtesy of the Melody Wranglers, a group renowned for their flawless performance and dedication to the genre. The event is a part of the ‘Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series’, a celebration of musical talent and diversity.

Melding the Old and the New

The Melody Wranglers are not just performers; they are avid fans of country music themselves. Their repertoire spans the classics, from the heartfelt lyrics of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline to the soulful melodies of Hank Williams and Dolly Parton. However, their musical canvas does not end with the legends. The Wranglers also cover works of contemporary artists who have kept the traditional ‘real country’ sound alive and thriving. This blend of timelessness and modernity is what makes their performances a unique experience.

Acclaimed Performers

The Melody Wranglers’ musical prowess is not confined to their song choice. They are equally celebrated for their beautiful three-part harmonies and precise instrumental arrangements. These elements, combined with their passion for the genre, create an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and electrifying. It’s a performance that promises to captivate the audience, transporting them to a different era while keeping them anchored in the present.

A Night to Remember

Whether you are a seasoned country music lover or a newcomer wanting to explore the genre, the Melody Wranglers’ concert promises to be a memorable event. And the best part? The performance is open to the public free of charge. So mark the date and head over to the Storm Cellar for an evening of music that will resonate long after the final chord has faded. For more information, visit the series’ Facebook page, where you’ll find further details about the event.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

